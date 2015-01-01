Abstract

Extreme weather events, such as storms, may cause material damage, injuries, and interfere with day-to-day operation of societies. Earlier research on natural hazards and climate change adaptation has found that demographic and socioeconomic factors influence the way individuals prepare for and are affected by natural hazards. However, research often focuses on areas with high exposure and vulnerability and research on low exposure and vulnerability areas is scarcer. To address this gap, we ask: do socioeconomic and demographic factors matter in how individuals prepare for and are affected by storms in Finland? Our data consist of an internet survey (n = 1014) conducted after a severe winter storm hit Finland in the beginning of 2019, and we analyze the data with Chi-squared tests and logistic regressions. Our results show that respondents' education level or employment status are not connected to whether they took preparedness measures or whether they experienced harm. Instead, the type of residential property does play a part. In addition, respondents who had experienced storm-related harm during recent years are more likely to prepare than those who have not. In conclusion, socio-demographic factors seem to have only marginal influence on storm preparedness or experienced impacts in Finland, which contradicts earlier research. This may stem from the relatively equal distribution of well-being among the population.

Language: en