Buba FN, Ojinnaka OC, Ndukwu RI, Agbaje GI, Orofin ZO. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2021; 55: e102111.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, Nigeria, experiences seasonal flooding with devastating consequences on the people and the natural and built environments. In contrast with developed countries, researchers and flood managers in Nigeria have largely ignored Participatory Geographic Information System, which integrates the perceptions and experiences of the people affected by flood events with technical, conventional methods, as a flood management strategy, with flood managers employing a reactive, top-bottom post-flood strategy of relief and rescue. This study employed PGIS to conduct a vulnerability assessment in Lokoja as a pre-flood strategy that involves the communities. Datasets utilized include Landsat imageries, DEM, and soil samples. Spatial multi-criteria evaluation using the analytical hierarchy process was employed to analyze flood parameters determined through community participation to evaluate vulnerability while consistency ratio was also calculated to ensure that the comparison of criteria made was consistent.
Community perception; DEM; Multi-criteria analysis; PGIS; Vulnerability