Abstract

International tourism continues to grow with ten years of consecutive growth, excluding an expected period of decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Since 2011, tourism in Japan has seen a sharp rise due to the relaxation of visa requirements, as part of the Japanese government's strategy to revitalize the national economy since the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. This number is expected to rise during the 2020-2021 Tokyo Olympics. However increased tourism also exposes more people to Japan's numerous natural hazard vulnerabilities, such as earthquakes and tsunamis. Several venues for the Tokyo Olympics are located in Kanagawa Prefecture, which has a past history of powerful earthquakes and devastating tsunamis. This research examines how hotels along Kanagawa's Sagami Bay, a popular tourism destination prepare for a tsunami event. For this research, we've developed a resilience adaptive capacity wheel to examine elements of public-private collaboration for disaster preparedness.

