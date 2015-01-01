Abstract

While it has been widely recognized that building community resilience to climate induced shocks requires learning processes at multiple societal levels, there has been limited research on the specific types of learning required at individual level to influence change and transformation at the community level. To determine how transformative learning and risk-mitigation actions shape community resilience to climate-induced disasters, we carried out a mixed-method empirical investigation on the southern coast of Bangladesh. We found that the relationship between transformative learning and resilience-building is complex, involving multiple social cultural-structural factors (e.g., beliefs, values, power structures), practical considerations (e.g., impact on livelihood, evacuation and relocation logistics), and cognitive factors. From our observations, we draw four general conclusions: i) local culture can constrain people's framing of risk and capacity for critical reflection, resulting in a deliberate denial and amnesia of past traumatic experiences; ii) learning alone cannot enhance resilience unless it is translated into action; iii) dependence on experiential learning can lead to the assumption that the severity of past disasters will not be surpassed, generating a false sense of security; and iv) the cultivation of forward-thinking attitudes coupled with innovative strategies, such as social networking, can successfully enhance resilience to climate-related disasters. Future policymaking aimed at building community resilience to climate shocks should therefore take into account cultural and individual cognitive barriers to transformative learning and attempt to remove structural barriers to translating learning into practical action.

Language: en