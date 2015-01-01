SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Charles ML, Fievre G. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2021; 55: e102091.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ijdrr.2021.102091

Abstract

Background
The Grand'Anse area of Haiti was nearly destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. The Health Education Action League for Haiti (HEAL-Haiti) provided an educational program in Dame Marie (Grand'Anse) on disaster management and emergency preparedness in June 2017.

Purpose
To educate community leaders on how to train their community members to respond to disasters.

Intervention
Workshops covering emergency preparedness, water-borne diseases, and post-traumatic stress were presented.

Evaluation
Results from post-intervention focus groups were collected by community partners. After ten months, HEAL-Haiti evaluated the program. For the past three years, the program has been successful and ongoing on a yearly basis for new and returning participants.


Language: en

Keywords

Community leaders; Disaster management; Emergency preparedness

