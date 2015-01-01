Abstract

Background

The Grand'Anse area of Haiti was nearly destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. The Health Education Action League for Haiti (HEAL-Haiti) provided an educational program in Dame Marie (Grand'Anse) on disaster management and emergency preparedness in June 2017.



Purpose

To educate community leaders on how to train their community members to respond to disasters.



Intervention

Workshops covering emergency preparedness, water-borne diseases, and post-traumatic stress were presented.



Evaluation

Results from post-intervention focus groups were collected by community partners. After ten months, HEAL-Haiti evaluated the program. For the past three years, the program has been successful and ongoing on a yearly basis for new and returning participants.

