Abstract

For hazard prone regions such as the Caribbean, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) that engage in Disaster Risk Management (DRM) generate data that can be used to inform DRM research. This research enables a deeper understanding of the nature of disaster risk and appropriate responses. Increasingly, researchers are encouraged to develop research partnerships with other experts to expand the DRM knowledge base, understand stakeholder perspectives and achieve value for money from research funds. Research partnerships between these NGOs and academic researchers (NGO-Researcher partnerships) advance this knowledge base by tapping into the DRM data generated by NGOs. Using a case study of DRM research in the Caribbean region, this paper seeks to demonstrate the value of NGO-Researcher partnerships based on secondary data generated by DRM NGOs. It uses a mixed methods approach that combines a scoping review of peer-reviewed articles that utilise secondary data on hurricanes in the Caribbean with interviews with representatives of NGOs and academic institutions in the region. Scoping review results indicated that the application of secondary analysis of NGO-generated data to existing DRM research is limited. Interviews identified a general willingness of NGOs to engage in NGO-Researcher partnerships, but also noted challenges such as limited NGO capacity to share data and the persistence of more extractive forms of NGO-Researcher partnerships. The findings emphasise the importance of creating and strengthening NGO-Researcher partnerships that are based on equitable distribution of costs and benefits of research partnerships. For example, the study highlights the importance of DRM research based on partnerships between academic researchers and smaller and local NGOs which can contribute towards generation of DRM knowledge and increasing DRM effectiveness. The paper further recommends a collaboratory model to DRM research that enables transnational and participatory research between diverse stakeholders from within the Caribbean and globally.

Language: en