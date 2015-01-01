Abstract

In this study, firstly, visual screening based (VSB) (FEMA 154, RVS and RBTE) and capacity-based (P25, Yakut, AURAP and DURTES) methods which are rapid seismic safety assessment methods of existing buildings have discussed. In addition, the linear and nonlinear earthquake performance procedures of the reinforced concrete structures according to the TBEC-2018 which does not have a rapid evaluation method but includes a detailed performance analysis procedure code were also given. After that, 30 existing reinforced concrete buildings collected from Istanbul-Turkey have been analyzed to all these mentioned methods. In this study results of all 7 different rapid seismic assessment methods were compared with results of TBEC-2018's linear and nonlinear performance with regard to advantages and disadvantages. Finally, it was seen that while FEMA 154, RVS and RBTE methods are faster to apply on the buildings however P25, Yakut, AURAP and DURTES methods take more time to apply and give more conservative results. It was observed that the results obtained from the non-linear evaluation method of TBEC-2018 are less conservative than other methods. In addition, different results obtained from linear and nonlinear evaluation methods given in TBEC-2018 for the same buildings were also drawn attention.

