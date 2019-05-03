Abstract

This study aims to assess the vulnerability and capacity of Bhubaneswar, India's first smart-city, to the most recent extremely severe cyclonic (ESC) storm 'Fani' which ravaged the city on May 3, 2019. After 2 weeks of its impact, this study conducted a household survey in the central part of Bhubaneswar city (comprising of different wards), where smart-city projects were implemented and ongoing. Survey questions categorized into Social & Human, Financial, Physical, and Smart-city factors and their corresponding indicators were chosen through literature review and some modified based on local conditions. A total of 22 vulnerability and 40 capacity indicators were used to calculate the vulnerability and capacity index. The result indicates that overall capacity overweighs the overall vulnerability in the central part of the city during the Fani cyclone. Specifically, the city was more vulnerable based on Financial factors, whereas more capable and smartly prepared for the cyclone in the context of Social & Human factors, Physical factors, and Smart-city factors. The study indicates the mitigating impact of the smart-city project in the central Bhubaneswar city area and applauds the step taken by the government for preparation during such an extreme event. The realizations of these results will help the government to further improve its disaster management plan with important infrastructural modification highlighted in this study.

Language: en