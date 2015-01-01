|
Citation
|
Carvalhaes TM, Chester MV, Reddy AT, Allenby BR. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2021; 57: e102165.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Identifying Disaster resilience indices (DRI) for cities and communities remains a common approach for assessing their structural ability and inherent capacity to cope with, recover from, and adapt to disasters. Particularly popular are composite DRI methodologies that are quantitative, top-down, and geographically mappable. DRI have become more comprehensive as the complexity of urban systems is increasingly acknowledged. However, DRI remain criticized as static, reductive, and inadequate when viewed under a complexity paradigm, which views urban systems as Complex Adaptive Systems (CAS), where observed properties (like resilience) emerge from many interactions among heterogenous agents in a network. Literature reviews have covered the state and trends for DRI development. Our objective is to synthesize literature at the nexus of these reviews, CAS, and Socio-ecological Systems (SES) to determine the extent to which commonly adopted indicators relate to widely accepted tenets of CAS.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Complex adaptive systems; Disaster index; Indicators; Resilience; Socio-ecological systems; Urban systems