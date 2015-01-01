Abstract

The detrimental consequences of unstable presence health sector in disasters necessitated the collaboration in pre-disaster phase. The variety of teams, having no plans to get to know capacities, services, and experiences, and lack of interest in teamwork have led to uncoordinated measures of health sector in disasters. Lack of collaboration as a main challenge of health sector in disaster can affect response phase and as a result on people's health. This study aimed to identify the components affecting collaboration of health sector in disasters. In this systematic review were searched electronic databases (MEDLINE through PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, ProQuest, Google Scholar), as well as articles in two key journals in the period of 2000-2019. We used the combination of five groups of keywords: collaboration, intra-organizational, framework, disasters and health using "OR" and "AND". A total of 5889 extracted studies, 46 articles were included for data analysis with use of PRISMA checklist. The components were classified in 6 categories and 16 sub-categories. The six categories include; initial conditions, collaborative structures, collaborative processes, facilitators, conflicts and tensions, and, accountabilities and outcomes. The initial conditions, collaborative structures and processes with 97%, 95% and 65%, respectively, have been considered more important than other components. The health sector preparedness and response plans should develop and update base on accurate description of roles and responsibilities, networking and collaborative processes, and resource sharing methods. Developing and using standard assessment tool can help managers to improve their future collaborations in disasters.

