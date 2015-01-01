Abstract

Disaster preparedness in general is still low to moderate, and less attention has been paid to its psychological aspects. It is important to understand the psychological preparedness of nurses with disaster field experience from a global perspective. Based on the framework of Malkina-Pykh & Pykh, this study aimed at identifying to what extent nurses are psychologically prepared for disaster response, and evaluating the psychological preparedness of nurses with disaster field experiences in relation to self-efficacy, dispositional optimism, trait anxiety, self-esteem, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). To achieve the study aim from a global perspective with feasible accessibility to different populations, the study was an online international survey using convenience and snowball sampling that targeted member nurses from different disaster nursing networks. Driven by the Malkina-Pykh & Pykh framework, the instruments used included demographic and past training information, Psychological Preparedness for Disaster Threat Scale (PPDTS), General Self-Efficacy Scale (GSE), The Life Orientation Test (LOT), Trait Anxiety Inventory, Self-Esteem Scale (SES), and PTSD Diagnostic Scale. Eighty-eight nurses responded to the online survey. About half of the participants reported high psychological preparedness (PPDTS; 49.3%). Psychological preparedness was found to be significantly related with past training about psychological preparedness (p = 0.000) and disaster mental health preparedness (p = 0.02). The current study demonstrates that only around half of the participants have high psychological preparedness or related training, and much of the said training is through self-learning. Self-efficacy, self-esteem, dispositional optimism, trait anxiety, and PTSD can be considered as predictors to assess disaster-related psychological preparedness in nurses.



Keywords: Nursing; Disaster preparedness; Psychological preparedness; Self-efficacy; Anxiety; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Self-esteem

