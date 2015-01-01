Abstract

The authors would like to report some inaccuracies found in their paper. The following points should be corrected:



1. The ELER methodology and software described in section 3.2.1.5 of the paper is operational both at the country scale, and at the city scale (for Istanbul only). The operations differ for these two cases:



- At the country scale, immediately after an earthquake in and around Turkey, intensity shakemaps are automatically generated by ELER and published by KOERI-RETMC (http://www.koeri.boun.edu.tr/sismo/2/latest-earthquakes/rapid-intensity-maps/). Then, as recorded ground-motion data become available, bias adjusted shakemaps and intensity based building damage estimation maps are manually reproduced (e.g. https://twitter.com/BUDepremMuh/status/1323369845220610049).



- In the case of Istanbul, it is a separate system that does not use the KOERI-RETMC shakemaps. Instead, ELER produces PGA, PGV, Sa and intensity shakemaps, incorporating recorded strong ground-motion data by IEEWRRS (https://eqe.boun.edu.tr/en/istanbul-earthquake-rapid-response-and-early-warning-laboratory). The Vs30 based on local soil information is also taken into account. Then, spectral acceleration-displacement based building damage estimation maps are produced (e.g. https://eqe.boun.edu.tr/en/26-september-2019-1359-istanbul-silivri-earthquake).



2. In Reference [51], O. Katz is not an author of the paper.



The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

