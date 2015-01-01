|
Scorrano M. Int. J. Transp. Econ. 2021; 48(1): 39-60.
(Copyright © 2021, Istituti Editoriali e Poligrafici Internazionali)
The paper illustrates a stated preference study focused on the Italian market aimed at understanding the main factors affecting the scooter choice, with a specific interest at comparing electric and conventional ones. A hybrid choice-modelling framework is used to capture not only the traditional scooter attributes and socio-economic variables but also to test whether attitudinal factors play a role. Both technological (range, power, speed) and economic (price, fuel costs, circulation tax, insurance premium) attributes proved relevant, and ceteris paribus respondents value e-scooters less than conventional ones. All the identified latent variables play a role, the most significant one being interest for scooter performance, followed by concern for the environment and scooter knowledge.