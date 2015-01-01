Abstract

The goal of this study was to assess the behaviour of an obese Human Body Model (HBM) in frontal sled tests. The results of rear-seat sled tests with an obese (BMI = 35) Post Mortem Human Surrogate (PMHS) were used to evaluate the performance of the obese HBM in matching conditions. Also, the responses of a non-obese HBM (BMI = 25) and the obese HBM were compared in a front-seat frontal impact test. In the rear-seat tests, both the obese HBM and the obese PMHS experienced a large forward excursion, delayed lap belt engagement with the pelvis, and a reclined-to-upright torso angle throughout the tests, which were the effects of large body mass and thick flesh. In the front-seat simulations, the obese HBM experienced a larger excursion than the non-obese HBM. The obese HBM can be a useful tool to design and optimise restraint system for front-seat occupants with obesity.



Keywords: obese HBM; obesity; motor vehicle collisions; biofidelity; GHBMC.

