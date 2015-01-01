Abstract

In order to simulate the injury of rear children occupants in the frontal impact, a previously validated six-year-old child Finite Element (FE) model was used to load ECE R44 testing conditions. Through the resultant head acceleration, pressure, brain tissue Von Mises stress, brain tissue shear stress, shear force and axial force of neck, compression of chest and abdomen to compare the protective effects of the six-year-old rear seat occupant on forward-facing child seat restraint system and booster in different collision speeds. The results indicate that: when the collision speed is low, there is little difference of the child FE model's injury criteria in the two restraint systems, while the protective effect of child seat restraint system to the children is better than booster with the increase of the collision speed.



Keywords: FE model; frontal impact; occupant protection; child restraint system; biomechanical injury.

Language: en