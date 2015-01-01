Abstract

Owing to the rapid advancement of automotive active safety technology, more and more cars with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features are produced in recent years. The performance testing of ADAS in various crash scenarios often requires surrogate vehicles that represent actual vehicles. Most vehicle surrogates on the market are designed based on the vehicles in the USA and European markets. China is the world's most massive automobile production and sales market, so it is worthwhile to study vehicle characteristics in China to develop vehicle surrogate requirements for the China New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP). This paper describes a method for determining the representative dimension characteristics of passenger vehicles in China based on the last ten years of vehicle sales data.



Keywords: active safety; surrogate vehicle; ADAS; China's passenger car; clustering algorithm.

Language: en