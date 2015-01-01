SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Corcoran E, Lewis G, Heron J, Hickman M, Lewis G. Addiction 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/add.15655

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Having a negative cognitive style may lead someone to feel hopeless about his or her situation and be more likely to engage in coping-motivated drinking. We therefore aimed to investigate the association between cognitive style and drinking to cope.

DESIGN: Prospective cohort study. SETTING: The former Avon Health Authority in South West England. PARTICIPANTS: 1,681 participants of the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children. MEASUREMENTS: Participants completed cognitive style questions at age 17 and a subset of drinking to cope questions at age 24. We used linear regression to test the association between cognitive style and drinking to cope, controlling for confounders. Alcohol consumption and dependence scales were included in a secondary analysis.

FINDINGS: A 20 point increase (which was the standard deviation of the exposure variable) in cognitive style score at age 17 was associated with an increase of 0.24 in drinking to cope scores at age 24 after adjustment for confounding variables (95% confidence interval (CI)=0.08-0.41, p=.003). We found no evidence of an association between cognitive style and alcohol consumption (coefficient=0.03, 95% CI=-0.08-0.14, p=.591) before or after adjustment. There was evidence for an association with alcohol dependence but this was not present after adjusting for confounders (coefficient=0.01, 95% CI=-0.04-0.05, p=.769).

CONCLUSIONS: In young adults in England, there appears to be a positive association between negative cognitive style and subsequent drinking to cope.


Language: en

Keywords

longitudinal; birth cohort; alcohol use; ALSPAC; cognitive style; drinking to cope; learned helplessness; negative attributions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print