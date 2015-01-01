Abstract

Fatal paraquat ingestion presents many interesting pathological findings for the forensic pathologist. The majority of prior research regarding paraquat poisoning has focused on the lung and liver, this article is further directed to and presents some of the histopathological findings present in the brain. Typical macroscopic and histopathological findings of paraquat poisoning were identified in the liver and lungs. The brain was found to be edematous with widening of the centrum semiovale, whereas histologically, it was found that there was extravasation of erythrocytes into the surrounding Virchow-Robin spaces, a finding normally associated with blunt force head injury and, therefore, commonly interpreted by forensic pathologists as a cortical contusion hemorrhage.

Language: en