Abstract

Hoarding disorder was recently recognized as an independent diagnosis; it is characterized by the accumulation of objects causing a functional impairment and is commonly associated with increased risk of injury or death. Limited data exist about deaths of persons found in hoarding environments. This study investigated the characteristics and circumstances surrounding deaths found in "hoarding" environments. Using the electronic record management system, a search for the term "hoard" from 2017 to 2018 identified 138 cases. The mean age was 67 years, 56% were male, 76% were White, and 86% of decedents lived alone. Decomposition was noted in 61% of cases. A full autopsy was performed in 36 cases (26%); natural was the most common manner of death (80%), followed by accident (14%). Cases in which hoarding was thought to be contributory to the cause of death occurred in 5 cases. A qualitative hoard evaluation was done on 29 cases (21%) with available photographs. A hoarding level was assigned using the Clutter Hoarding Scale with an average of 3.39/5. Overall, the analysis showed deaths in pathological hoarding environments appeared to impact all socioeconomic groups and was associated with increased risk of accidental death and being found in a state of decomposition.

Language: en