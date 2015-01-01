SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Karačić A, Vojvodić B. Case Rep. Emerg. Med. 2021; 2021: e9917040.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Hindawi Publishing)

DOI

10.1155/2021/9917040

PMID

34336309

Abstract

Abdominal self-stabbing, a type of sharp abdominal trauma, is a rare form of attempted suicide. Such cases are not commonly seen in the emergency department, but a prompt and well-reasoned decision is essential in the management of these patients. We report a case of a SI-ASW and a literature review to show the management of the aforementioned condition.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print