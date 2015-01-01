CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Karačić A, Vojvodić B. Case Rep. Emerg. Med. 2021; 2021: e9917040.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Hindawi Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34336309
|
Abstract
|
Abdominal self-stabbing, a type of sharp abdominal trauma, is a rare form of attempted suicide. Such cases are not commonly seen in the emergency department, but a prompt and well-reasoned decision is essential in the management of these patients. We report a case of a SI-ASW and a literature review to show the management of the aforementioned condition.
Language: en