Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Review of US medical and recreational marijuana laws (MML and RML), their effects on cannabis potency, prevalence of non-medical cannabis use and cannabis use disorder (CUD) in adolescents and adults, and implications for neuroscience research, given what is known about the relationship of cannabis to neurocognitive impairments and underlying brain functioning. RECENT FINDINGS: Cannabis potency may be increasing faster in states with MML or RML than in other states. MML and RML have not impacted prevalence in adolescents but have consistently been shown to increase rates of adult non-medical use and CUD. SUMMARY: Recent neurocognitive or neuroimaging studies may be more impacted by cannabis than studies conducted when MML and RML were less common. Neurocognitive or neuroimaging studies conducted in MML or RML states should carefully test potential participants for recent cannabis use. More research is needed on cannabis and cognition in medical marijuana patients.

