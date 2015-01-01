|
Citation
Hunter H, Allen KB, Liu R, Jaekel J, Bell MA. Depress. Anxiety 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Myriad parenting behaviors have been linked to the development of internalizing disorders in children. Intrusive parenting, characterized by autonomy-limiting behaviors that hold the parent's agenda above that of the child, may uniquely contribute to the development of child internalizing symptoms. The current study investigates bidirectional effects between maternal intrusiveness and internalizing symptomology from infancy to middle childhood.
Language: en
Keywords
parent-child relationships; parenting; childhood; internalizing disorders; longitudinal studies; parental intrusiveness