Kim J, Taggar A, Quilty LC, Selby P, Caravaggio F, Ueno F, Song J, Pollock BG, Graff-Guerrero A, Gerretsen P. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 226: e108813.
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Impaired illness awareness in individuals with alcohol use disorder can negatively affect treatment adherence, rehabilitation, and other clinical outcomes. However, the construct of illness awareness in alcohol use disorder and its clinical implications remain to be better conceptualized and understood. The objective of this study was to develop and psychometrically test a scale designed to assess impaired illness awareness in individuals with alcohol use disorder.
Denial; Alcohol use disorder; Illness awareness; Insight into illness; Problem awareness