Abstract

Upward trends in ground-level warming are expected to intensify, affecting the health of human populations. Specific to the United States, the Northeast (NE) region is one of the most vulnerable to these warming trends. Previous research has found social disparities in the distribution of heat, while recent studies have examined associations between metropolitan racial/ethnic segregation and heat exposures. We advance upon previous research by including a novel measure of neighborhood-level racial/ethnic diversity in our examination of social inequalities in heat for NE neighborhoods (census tracts). We paired data derived from the United States Geological Survey on mean land surface temperature (LST) for the summer months of 2013-2017 with sociodemographic data from the American Community Survey (5-year estimates, 2013-2017). We use multivariable generalized estimating equations (GEEs) that adjust for geographic clustering.



FINDINGS reveal heat exposure disparities across NE neighborhoods. Neighborhoods with higher proportions of racial/ethnic minorities, people of lower socioeconomic status, households without access to an automobile, and greater diversity experience higher temperatures. Diversity was more strongly related to increased heat in neighborhoods with lower Latinx and lower Black composition suggesting that neighborhood homogeneity confers a differentially greater cooling effect based on higher White composition. The social groups that carry the unequal thermal burdens are also those who are most vulnerable. Interventions to reduce heat risks in the NE should therefore prioritize reducing the burden on historically disadvantaged communities.

Language: en