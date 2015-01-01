Abstract

Major depressive disorder (MDD) affects around 15% of the population at some stage in their lifetime. It can be gravely disabling and it is associated with increased risk of suicide. Genetics play an important role; however, there are additional environmental contributions to the pathogenesis. A number of possible risk genes that increase liability for developing symptoms of MDD have been identified in genome-wide association studies (GWAS). The goal of this study was to characterize the MDD risk genes with respect to the degree of evolutionary conservation in simpler model organisms such as Caenorhabditis elegans and zebrafish, the phenotypes associated with variation in these genes and the extent of network connectivity. The MDD risk genes showed higher conservation in C. elegans and zebrafish than genome-to-genome comparisons. In addition, there were recurring themes among the phenotypes associated with variation of these risk genes in C. elegans. The phenotype analysis revealed enrichment for essential genes with pleiotropic effects. Moreover, the MDD risk genes participated in more interactions with each other than did randomly-selected genes from similar-sized gene sets. Syntenic blocks of risk genes with common functional activities were also identified. By characterizing evolutionarily-conserved counterparts to the MDD risk genes, we have gained new insights into pathogenetic processes relevant to the emergence of depressive symptoms in man.

Language: en