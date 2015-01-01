|
Citation
Chen CY, Wang TY, Chang PC, Lee TP, Wang SM, Wu CY, Lin SL, Wu HH. Hu Li Za Zhi 2021; 68(4): 72-80.
Vernacular Title
提升高齡長者進食安全指導執行率
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Nurses' Association of the Republic of China)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND & PROBLEM: The provision by nurses of effective swallowing assessments and eating safety guidance improves eating safety in the elderly. The authors of this study found that elderly clients experienced a high proportion of aspiration pneumonia after choking episodes and that the rate of implementation of eating safety guidance among these clients by nursing staff was only 64.6%. The problems identified included a lack of education and training related to eating safety for the elderly, inconsistent health education methods, oral health education only, lack of unified health education content, and lack of proper health education guidance aids.
Language: zh
Keywords
|
Aged; Humans; elderly; Exercise; *Nursing Staff; *Pneumonia, Aspiration; Delivery of Health Care; eating safety; swallowing assessment