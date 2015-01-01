Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Comorbid conditions may adversely affect burn outcomes. Burn injuries remain one of the most prevalent injuries presenting to emergency departments. The current study compares the outcomes of burn injuries in diabetic and non-diabetic patients.



METHODS: A retrospective review of 705 burn patients admitted to the burn unit was performed. All adult patients (18 years old and above) who were admitted to the burn unit were included. The study compared the complications and outcomes of the diabetic and non-diabetic burn patient.



RESULTS: Patient were divided into diabetic (14%) and non-diabetic groups (86%). Diabetic burn patients were more likely to be older with a mean age of 58.7 years compared to 33.6 years in non-diabetic group (P=0.000). Inhalation injury was found in 3% of diabetic group compared to 14% of non-diabetic group (P=0.009). Diabetic patients were more likely to have associated medical comorbidities especially hypertension. Overall mortality rate was 13% and overall length of stay (LOS) was 28.4 days with no significant differences between groups.



CONCLUSION: Older age, hypertension and contact burns are significantly associated with DM in burn patients. No increased risk of burn-related infections, mortality and LOS were observed in the DM group.

