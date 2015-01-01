Abstract

American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) communities have higher rates of substance use than other racial and ethnic groups. Substance use disorder (SUD) is tied to the increased risk of experiencing homelessness. National policies have also led to the disproportionate rates of homelessness among AIAN communities. However, specific experiences related to the occurrence of SUD and homelessness among AIAN in California, as well as seeking and accessing SUD treatment, are not well understood. This study explored potential SUD risk and resilience factors for AIANs experiencing homelessness and their experiences when seeking services for SUD. Nineteen interviews were conducted in northern, central, and southern California. Thematic analysis was used for these data. The five primary codes were: (1) risk factors for SUD, (2) resilience related to SUD service seeking, (3) services available, (4) barriers accessing services, and (5) services needed. Based on the results, themes for risk were trauma, mental health, and community conditions. Themes for resilience were identified at individual and community levels and included personal motivation and community support and inclusiveness. Themes for services available were limited knowledge about service types and services' location. The themes for barriers accessing services were identified at internal and external levels, and included lack of readiness and transportation challenges, respectively. Themes for services needed included continuum of care, integrated care, and culturally sensitive services.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of addressing the potential risk factors and service needs of AIANs experiencing homelessness to provide comprehensive and culturally sensitive services to reduce substance use.

