Abstract

BACKGROUND: National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE, 2013) Guidance on Self-Harm states that professionals supporting people who self-harm should demonstrate compassion, respect and dignity. This literature review examines the evidence for professionals' attitudes towards people with intellectual disabilities who self-harm.



METHOD: Four databases (PsychInfo, IBSS, CINAHL and Medline) were systematically searched to find relevant research since 2000.



RESULTS: Four studies met the criteria. Attitudes of professionals supporting people with intellectual disabilities are contrasted with those of professionals in settings focused on supporting people without intellectual disabilities. Professionals supporting people with intellectual disabilities tended to display attitudes and attributions reflective of biobehavioural and psychosocial theories of self-harm, with a greater emphasis on relationships.



CONCLUSION: Much more research is needed which examines the attitudes of professionals supporting people with intellectual disabilities who self-harm.

