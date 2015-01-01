|
Samways B. J. Intellect. Disabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
BACKGROUND: National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE, 2013) Guidance on Self-Harm states that professionals supporting people who self-harm should demonstrate compassion, respect and dignity. This literature review examines the evidence for professionals' attitudes towards people with intellectual disabilities who self-harm.
Language: en
self-harm; attitudes; NICE; self-injurious behaviour