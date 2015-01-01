Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about the economic burden of mental disorders in multiethnic Asian populations. AIMS: The study aimed to estimate the economic cost of mental disorders in Singapore using data from the second Singapore Mental Health Study (SMHS 2016).



METHOD: The SMHS 2016 is a nationally representative survey of the Singapore Resident population aged 18 years and above. Data on mental disorders and healthcare resource utilization were obtained from the World Mental Health Composite International Diagnostic Interview and the adapted version of the Client Service Receipt Inventory.



RESULTS: The costs of visits to a restructured hospital doctor, other private health workers, accident and emergency, and intermediate and long-term care services and productivity losses tend to be much higher in those with mental disorders than those without mental disorders. The average annual excess cost associated with mental disorders per person was estimated to be S$3938.9 (95% CI, S$-100.8-S$7978.7). Extrapolation of these excess costs to the population suggests that the incremental costs of mental disorders in Singapore is about S$1.7 billion per year.



CONCLUSION: This study provides evidence of the substantial burden of mental disorders on Singaporean society - both in terms of direct medical costs and loss of productivity costs.

