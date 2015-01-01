Abstract

Workers in the plumbing and pipe-fitting industry experience a wide variety of physical and emotional pain related to job hazards and lifestyle issues. Pain treatment and stress can lead to prescription or illicit substance use. The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe-Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada has taken on these issues by adapting training developed by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Opioids and the Workplace, Prevention and Response Training. Under the leadership of Cheryl Ambrose, Health, Safety, and Environmental Administrator, the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe-Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada has added an instructor training course and is tailoring the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences curriculum to industry and union needs.

Language: en