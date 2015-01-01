Abstract

OBJECTIVE: As trampoline use grows more popular in the United States, the frequency of injuries continues to climb. We hypothesized that toddlers would be at the highest risk for trampoline injuries requiring hospitalization.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database was examined for trampoline injuries from 2009 to 2018. Patients were categorized into 3 main age groups: toddlers (<2 years), children (2-12 years), and adolescents (13-18 years). Regression models were used to identify patients at high risk for injury or hospitalization.



RESULTS: There was a total of 800,969 meeting inclusion criteria, with 433,827 (54.2%) occurring at their own homes and 86,372 (18.1%) at the sporting venue. Of the total, 36,789 (4.6%) were admitted to a hospital. Fractures (N = 270,884, 34%), strain/sprain injuries (N = 264,990, 33%), followed by skin contusions/abrasions (N = 115,708, 14%) were the most common diagnoses. The most frequent injury sites were lower and upper extremities accounting for 329,219 (41.1%) and 244,032 (30.5%), whereas 175,645 (21.9%) had head and neck injuries. Musculoskeletal injuries (74%) and concussions (2.6%) were more frequent in adolescents than children (67.6% and 1.6%) and toddlers (56.3% and 1.3%). Internal organ and soft tissue injuries were frequent in toddlers. There were no fatalities reported in the injured patients. Multivariate analysis showed adolescents, female sex, extremity injuries, and musculoskeletal injuries were associated with hospitalization. Injury at a sporting venue was not associated with hospitalization.



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescents and girls are at increased risk of trampoline injury, warranting hospitalization. Safety standards may help prevent extremity and musculoskeletal injuries in the pediatric population. Finally, use of trampolines at sporting venues does not appear to be particularly dangerous.

