Abstract

BACKGROUND: Data on the validity of tools for sleep apnea risk detection in rotating shift workers are limited. The aim was to evaluate the Berlin questionnaire (BQ) and the Neck, Obesity, Snoring, Age, Sex (NoSAS) score for the detection of obstructive sleep apnea risk in shift workers.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included male rotating shift workers, drivers of heavy off-road machinery in an iron ore extraction company. Polysomnography was the gold standard for evaluation. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) was defined as an apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) of ≥ 5 events/h. The Shapiro-Wilk test verified the data distribution and comparative analysis was conducted using the chi-square analyses and U Mann-Whitney with Bonferroni correction. Receiver operating characteristic curve analysis, sensitivity, specificity, positive and negative predictive values, positive and negative likelihood ratios, and accuracy were used for evaluate BQ and NoSAS with OSA diagnosis by polysomnograph.



RESULTS: Among 119 male shift workers, ages 24 to 57 years, polysomnography showed that 84% had obstructive sleep apnea (AHI ≥ 5), and 46% had moderate to severe sleep apnea (AHI ≥ 15). For AHI ≥ 5, the NoSAS score had higher sensitivity and specificity than the BQ. For AHI ≥ 15 and AHI ≥ 30, the NoSAS score had a sensitivity higher than 70% while BQ was 60% and 58%, respectively. The accuracy of the NoSAS score was higher for all OSA criteria than that of BQ.



CONCLUSION: In rotating shift workers, drivers of heavy off-road machinery, the NoSAS score showed higher accuracy in identifying patients at risk for sleep apnea than the BQ.

