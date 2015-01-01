Abstract

BACKGROUND: Snakebite is a neglected tropical disease (NTD) affecting rural and remote populations globally, who are additionally burdened by poverty and the lack of effective healthcare systems. Delayed healthcare and use of traditional treatments are very frequent. The purpose of our study was to explore perceptions of snakes, impact of snakebite, and knowledge and opinions of different snakebite treatments with the aim of identifying opportunities for improving snakebite management.



METHODS: This is a qualitative descriptive study based on semi-structured interviews with 21 snakebite victims and 4 traditional healers in 4 villages of Akonolinga health district, Center Region, Cameroon. Analysis focused on describing participants' perceptions of snakes, the impact of snakebite on the victims' lives, and their opinions of different treatment options.



RESULTS: Respondents were fearful of snakes and knowledgeable about envenoming symptoms and treatments. The experience of snakebite led to increased vigilance and avoidance behaviours, which sometimes resulted in financial loss for the victims. A range of traditional treatments were described, including tourniquets, black-stone application and medicinal plant decoctions. However, opinions were ambivalent regarding their efficacy, depending especially on previous personal experiences. Still, traditional treatments were said to be more available and cheaper than hospital care, and in particular, than antivenom. Nevertheless, most victims preferred hospital treatment if the financial and transportation barriers were lifted. Both snakebite victims and traditional healers were of the opinion that collaboration between health services and traditional healers could help to improve snakebite management and outcomes.



CONCLUSION: Our study shows that snakebite victims are in favour of using antivenom for the treatment of snakebite and would welcome better access to it. However, its current unavailability and high cost pushes them to turn to traditional treatments. On the other hand, traditional healers are in favour of collaborating with health facilities. These results are very encouraging for the improvement of snakebite management in Cameroon along the lines of the WHO Snakebite Envenoming Strategy for Prevention and Control: ensuring access to safe and effective treatment, and increasing partnership and coordination between communities, traditional healers, and conventional caregivers.

