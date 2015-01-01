|
Wahab S, Shah NE, Sivachandran S, Shahruddin I, Ismail NNS, Mohan LD, Kamaluddin MR, Nawi AM. Acad. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: The attitude of medical personnel towards suicide may influence the outcome of suicidal-patients management. This study aimed to determine the attitudes of medical undergraduates towards suicide and its association with their help-seeking behavior.
Language: en
Suicide; Attitudes; Help-seeking behavior