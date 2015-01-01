Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The attitude of medical personnel towards suicide may influence the outcome of suicidal-patients management. This study aimed to determine the attitudes of medical undergraduates towards suicide and its association with their help-seeking behavior.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study involving 290 medical undergraduates was conducted in a Malaysian university. The questionnaires on the attitude towards suicide and general help-seeking behavior were used as research instruments.



RESULTS: The mean age of the participants was 22.4 years. Participants who did psychiatry posting indicated a greater tendency to agree on suicide as a way of communication (p = 0.008) than those who did not. Participants previously diagnosed with a psychiatric illness indicated a greater ability to understand and accept suicide (p < 0.001) as well as a greater tendency to agree on the normality of suicide (p = 0.019) than those without a previous diagnosis. Those who attended a suicide prevention program also indicated a greater tendency to agree that loneliness and avoidance could be triggers to suicide (p = 0.037) than those who did not. No correlation was found between the "attitude towards suicide" and "general help-seeking behavior" variable.



CONCLUSION: Education programs in suicide prevention and management need to be incorporated early into the undergraduate medical curriculum to cultivate a more positive attitude towards suicide and help-seeking behavior.

