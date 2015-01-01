|
Barker AB, Bal J, Murray RL. Alcohol Alcohol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
We thank Dr Houghton for his insightful letter (Houghton, 2021) regarding our study of 'Guinness related marketing in the 2019 Guinness Six Nations' (Barker et al., 2021). Although we have acknowledged many of his points as limitations in our manuscript, we welcome the opportunity to provide further information.
Language: en