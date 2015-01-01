|
Bowdring MA, Sayette MA. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
BACKGROUND: Despite the social nature of most drinking experiences, prior work has largely lacked incorporation of social context into the study of alcohol's emotional effects. The present study provides an initial test of the effect of alcohol on mood among platonic friends drinking together in a nonstressed setting. It was hypothesized that subjects would report more positive post-drink mood after consuming alcohol than after consuming a non-alcoholic control beverage.
Alcohol; drinking; mood; friends; social