Citation
Ye Y, Cherpitel CJ, Terza JV, Kerr WC. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There have been numerous studies of roadside accidents among emergency room patients showing elevated risk of injury from acute alcohol consumption, i.e. recent drinking prior to the injury event, with large effect size and a dose-response relationship observed. In contrast, studies quantifying the association between injury risk and chronic consumption such as past year average volume show that relative risk estimates are low compared to those from acute consumption.
Language: en
Keywords
Injury; alcohol; instrumental variable; national alcohol survey; two-stage residual inclusion; usual volume consumption