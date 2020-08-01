|
Sugitani K, Ito H. Am. J. Med. 2021; 134(8): e474.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
We read with great interest the article by Sherer et al entitled "Atrial Fibrillation and the Risk of Subsequent Fracture." This study showed the association between atrial fibrillation and increased risk of incident fracture. The relationship between atrial fibrillation and subsequent fracture has been inconclusive, and this study will add insights into that relationship. However, there is a concern that should be pointed out.
