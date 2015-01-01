Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence in patients with delirium may occur suddenly and unpredictably in a fluctuating state of consciousness. Although various factors are involved, appropriate assessment and early response to factors related to violence in delirium are expected to prevent dangerous and distressing acts of violence against patients, their families and medical staff, and minimize the use of physical restraint and excessive drug sedation.



METHODS: Subjects were 601 delirium cases referred to the department of psychiatry over the course of 5 years at a general hospital. The demographic, clinical, and pharmacological variables of patients with violence (n = 189) were compared with those of patients without violence (n = 412). Logistic regression analysis was applied to determine whether any specific individual factors were associated with violence.



RESULTS: Current smoker status (p < .0005), older age (p < .0005), male gender (p = .004), and use of intensive care units (p = .043) were identified as factors associated with violence in patients with delirium.



CONCLUSIONS: Screening tools for violence in patients with delirium and adequate management may assist in better outcomes for patients and medical staff. Further research should evaluate the usefulness of nicotine replacement treatment for the prevention of violence during nicotine withdrawal, including whether it is safe for elderly inpatients with a high incidence of delirium in clinical practice.

