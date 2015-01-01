|
Llorens-Aguilar S, Arnáez S, Aardema F, García-Soriano G. Clin. Psychol. Psychother. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
Cognitive models of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) posit the relevance of the self in OCD, although the nature of this association is still unclear. We aimed to explore actual and feared selves and its association with obsessions and intrusions in a group of OCD patients. A group of 58 patients with OCD identified their most upsetting obsession and intrusion (non-clinical obsession) experienced in the past three months. These cognitions were classified as either moral-based or autogenous (obsessions n=32; intrusions n=26) or non-moral-based or reactive, depending on their content. Next, patients described their actual self and their feared self, that is, the person they feared being or becoming, and whether they believed these descriptions were associated with their obsessions/intrusions.
actual self; feared self; intrusions; obsessions; Obsessive-compulsive disorder