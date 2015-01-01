Abstract

Cognitive models of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) posit the relevance of the self in OCD, although the nature of this association is still unclear. We aimed to explore actual and feared selves and its association with obsessions and intrusions in a group of OCD patients. A group of 58 patients with OCD identified their most upsetting obsession and intrusion (non-clinical obsession) experienced in the past three months. These cognitions were classified as either moral-based or autogenous (obsessions n=32; intrusions n=26) or non-moral-based or reactive, depending on their content. Next, patients described their actual self and their feared self, that is, the person they feared being or becoming, and whether they believed these descriptions were associated with their obsessions/intrusions.



RESULTS indicate that individuals with OCD described themselves as insecure, anxious, and fearful, but also as good and nice. They particularly feared a selfish, aggressive, bad, liar, coward, insecure, and arrogant self. Two-thirds of the patients believed that their obsessions said something about their actual self (65.52%), and that their obsessions brought them closer to the person they do not want to be (62.06%). A third of patients believed their intrusions said something about their actual self (actual self: 30.35%; feared self: 25%), which was a significantly lower percentage than for obsessions. These associations existed independent from the content of the obsession and/or intrusion, although patients with obsessions with moral-based contents more often tended to believe that their obsessions brought them closer to the person they do not want to be.



RESULTS suggest the relevance of the real and feared selves in the maintenance of obsessions.

