Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate the efficacy of a tailored counselling intervention for injured workers regarding different aspects of subjective well-being.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Prospective randomized controlled trial with 192 mildly-to-moderately injured workers who were on sick leave for at least 18 weeks and showed a high-risk profile for a complicated rehabilitation process in a screening. Patients were assessed at baseline, 12 and 18 months post-injury. The outcome variables concerned five aspects of subjective well-being (negative feelings, life and job satisfaction, satisfaction related to family and health). Both the control and the experimental group received conventional case management. Participants in the intervention group additionally received tailored workplace interventions and/or mental health counselling sessions.



RESULTS: Participants in the intervention group received an average of 2.23 (SD = 6.94) counselling sessions. Both groups showed a significant reduction (mean (95% CI) of negative feelings control group 2.6 (2.3-3.4), intervention group 2.4 (1.6-3.4)), with a significant difference in negative feelings between the groups (p = 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest that a tailored counselling intervention has a modest long-term effect (d = 0.74) on negative feelings for mildly-to-moderately injured workers. However, future studies should evaluate the feasibility of this study's treatment approach.Implications for rehabilitationAccidents and the resulting injuries often cause a wide range of burdens including psychosocial and emotional distress as well as long-time sick leaves.Tailored counselling led to significant reductions of negative feelings in mildly-to-moderately injured workers over time.By showing that even conventional case management can have a beneficial effect on subjective wellbeing, the results of this study reaffirm the holistic biopsychosocial nature of injury rehabilitation.

Language: en