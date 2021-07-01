Abstract

BACKGROUND: To analyze the association between temperament (emotional and affective) and scrutinize the progression from suicide ideation to attempt, by using data from a large internet-based sample.



METHODS: It is a cross-sectional study, based on the Brazilian Internet Study on Temperament and Psychopathology (BRAINSTEP). Temperament was assessed by the Affective and Emotional Composite Temperament Scale (AFECTS), and life-long suicidal behavior was determined by the adapted Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire (SBQ-17). Odds ratios were obtained through multivariate logistic regression and a multiple linear regression were used in the analysis. According to the "ideation-to-action framework", we performed analyzes using two different reference groups: no suicidal ideation and suicidal ideation.



RESULTS: The affective temperaments that showed the greatest association with suicide attempts were depressive, cyclothymic, and volatile. The temperaments that reflected higher associations for progression from ideation to suicide attempt were cyclothymic, depressive, and euphoric. Sensitivity was manifested as the emotional temperament with the strongest positive association with the severity of suicidal behavior, followed by desire and control. Stability was estimated as the emotional trait with the strongest negative association with the severity of suicidal behavior. LIMITATIONS: It is not a population based sample. BRAINSTEP is a self-selected sample whose participants are mostly women, who are highly educated and young.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest that temperament assessment using AFECT model may be relevant to assess the risk for the progression from ideation to suicide attempts. These results strengthen the "ideation-to-action" framework that risk factors to suicide ideators can differ from suicide attempters.

Language: en