Stinson JD, Gretak AP, Carpenter RK, Quinn MA. J. Am. Acad. Psychiatry Law 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, Publisher American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law)
Prior research suggests a greater degree of suicidality and self-harm behavior in those involved with criminal justice and forensic mental health systems. Such individuals also evidence increased exposure to early childhood adversity, which is often associated with suicide risk. Other significant predictors of suicidality have been noted within forensic populations, however, including indicators of specific psychopathology and situational and demographic factors. These populations present with overlapping risk factors that remain underexamined. In the current study, 182 persons residing in secure forensic psychiatric care following incidents of illegal and aggressive behavior were evaluated. Adverse childhood experiences and other empirically derived potential predictors of suicide attempts and self-harm were examined via binomial logistic regression.
suicide attempts; adverse childhood experiences; forensic mental health; self-harm behavior