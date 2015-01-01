|
Citation
|
Cosottile MK, Damashek A. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Unintentional injuries are the leading killer of children in the United States. Caregiver supervision decreases child injury risk; however, little research has examined the effects of distractions (e.g., cell phone use) on caregiver supervision and subsequent ability to protect children from injury. In particular, despite the prevalence of cell phone use, no research has examined the degree to which caregiver cell phone use may impair caregivers' ability to supervise their children effectively. The present study used a within-subjects design to examine whether caregiver cell phone use impacted caregiver vigilance and child engagement with potential hazards.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
caregiver supervision; cell phones; child injuries; pseudo hazards