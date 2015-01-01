Abstract

Police working in sexual assault and child abuse investigation may be at risk of secondary trauma effects and burnout, particularly if they do not have protective mechanisms in place. Empathy has shown to be vital in protecting against secondary trauma and burnout, as well as enhancing compassion satisfaction. The current cross-sectional study surveyed 216 Australian police participants working in sexual assault and child abuse investigation exploring the relationship between different facets of empathy and professional quality of life factors. All facets of empathy predicted compassion satisfaction and negatively predicted burnout. Aspects of cognitive empathy negatively predicted burnout and secondary traumatic stress, while aspects of emotional/physiological and cognitive empathy positively predicted compassion satisfaction. Novel gender differences were found, with males at higher risk of burnout; tenure significantly predicted burnout and secondary traumatic stress; and results supported that empathy is a vital mechanism for sustaining wellbeing, satisfaction, and efficacy in this work.

Language: en