Abstract

Approximately one in five adolescents in the United States has a mental health concern and suicide is the second leading cause of death in this population. It is vital to prepare nurse practitioner (NP) students with the required skills to assess and manage youth with suicidal ideation. Unfortunately, it is challenging for NP students to accumulate these critical competencies due to limited preceptors and the infrequent presentation of suicidality in certain clinical sites. Furthermore, the serious nature of a child in mental health crisis often requires students to take a passive role while deferring direct patient care to the clinical preceptor.



OBJECTIVE structured clinical examinations (OSCEs) can deliver high-quality, simulated, active-learning experiences necessary to build the skills and confidence needed to care for youth with suicidal ideation. The current article discusses the collaborative development and implementation of an innovative OSCE designed for pediatric and psychiatric-mental health NP students. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, 59(8), 7-13.].

Language: en