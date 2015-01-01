SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fellmeth G, Nosten S, Khirikoekkong N, Oo MM, Gilder ME, Plugge E, Fazel M, Fitzpatrick R, McGready R. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/pubmed/fdab297

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a leading cause of maternal death globally. Migrant and refugee populations may experience higher risk of suicide. We report data on suicidal ideation from migrant and refugee women living on the Thailand-Myanmar border.

METHODS: Women were recruited in their first trimester of pregnancy. Depression status was assessed by diagnostic interview in the first, second and third trimesters and at 1 month post-partum. We calculated prevalence of suicidal ideation and used logistic regression to identify associated socio-demographic factors.

RESULTS: During the perinatal period, 5.3% (30/568) women experienced suicidal ideation. Refugee women were more likely to experience suicidal ideation than migrant women (8.0 versus 3.1%; P = 0.01). Most women with suicidal ideation did not have severe depression. Previous trauma (OR 2.32; 95% CI: 1.70-3.15) and unplanned pregnancy (OR 2.74; 95% CI: 1.10-6.86) were significantly associated with suicidal ideation after controlling for all other variables.

CONCLUSIONS: Suicidal ideation represents an important symptom among migrant and refugee women on the Thailand-Myanmar border. Screening only those with severe depression may be insufficient to identify women at risk of suicide. Community-level interventions addressing social and gender inequalities and prioritization of family planning programmes are needed alongside targeted suicide prevention initiatives to help lower the rates of people dying by suicide.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; migration; pregnancy and childbirth disorders

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print