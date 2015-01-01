|
Martinez Gonzalez A, Reynolds-Tylus T, Quick BL, Skurka C. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2021; 82(4): 503-510.
(Copyright © 2021, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
OBJECTIVE: The current study examined message fatigue as a theoretical explanation for college students' resistance to anti-binge drinking messaging. Specifically, inattention and psychological reactance were examined as mediators bridging the message fatigue and perceived message effectiveness relationship.
Language: en