Journal Article

Citation

Krone LB, Yamagata T, Blanco-Duque C, Guillaumin MCC, Kahn MC, van der Vinne V, McKillop LE, Tam SKE, Peirson SN, Akerman CJ, Hoerder-Suabedissen A, Molnár Z, Vyazovskiy VV. Nat. Neurosci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41593-021-00894-6

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Cortical and subcortical circuitry are thought to play distinct roles in the generation of sleep oscillations and global state control, respectively. Here we silenced a subset of neocortical layer 5 pyramidal and archicortical dentate gyrus granule cells in male mice by ablating SNAP25. This markedly increased wakefulness and reduced rebound of electroencephalographic slow-wave activity after sleep deprivation, suggesting a role for the cortex in both vigilance state control and sleep homeostasis.


Language: en
