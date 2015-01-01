|
Krone LB, Yamagata T, Blanco-Duque C, Guillaumin MCC, Kahn MC, van der Vinne V, McKillop LE, Tam SKE, Peirson SN, Akerman CJ, Hoerder-Suabedissen A, Molnár Z, Vyazovskiy VV. Nat. Neurosci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Cortical and subcortical circuitry are thought to play distinct roles in the generation of sleep oscillations and global state control, respectively. Here we silenced a subset of neocortical layer 5 pyramidal and archicortical dentate gyrus granule cells in male mice by ablating SNAP25. This markedly increased wakefulness and reduced rebound of electroencephalographic slow-wave activity after sleep deprivation, suggesting a role for the cortex in both vigilance state control and sleep homeostasis.
